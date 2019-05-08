The impact of fake news, social media in shaping SA election perspectives

A quick google search of Infowars and South Africa brings up a November 8, 2018 story about how white South Africans are being barred from participating in the president’s YES initiative. Infowars, for the uninitiated is run by Alex Jones, a far right figure whose media company produces and distributes conspiracy-laden content. So do we not have a fake news problem here in South Africa? William Bird, Director, Media Monitoring Africa, Busi Lethole, CNBC Africa Social Media and Amanda Strydom, Programme Manager at Code for Africa join CNBC Africa for this discussion....