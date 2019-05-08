Unemployment, land take centre stage in #SAElections2019

Two of the biggest issues in this election are jobs and land. Sadly, most of the people who will vote in this election have neither. The fear is that many young educated people without jobs are likely to become more disgruntled and restive as the years go on. Land is likely to be another issue unlikely to go away long after this election. It is also one most likely to affect business and investment. Joining CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop for this discussion is Xhanti Payi, Lead Researcher and Economist at Nascence Advisory, Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary of SAFTU and Professor Sean Gossel, Senior Lecturer at UCT Graduate School of Business....