Unpacking SA’s tourism accommodation data

The total income for tourist accommodation has grown by 2.8 per cent in March this year. The type of accommodation that has recorded the most positive year-on-year growth is Caravan parks and camping sites which increased by 24.7 per cent. Unathi Sonwabile Henama, Lecturer in the Department of Tourism Management at Tshwane University of Technology joins CNBC Africa to look at the South African tourism industry....