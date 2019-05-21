EU must develop positive partnership with China, lawmaker says | Squawk Box Europe Maria Joao Rodrigues, vice-president of the EU's Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, discusses the EU's relationships with both the U.S. and China.... May 21, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Uncategorized Focus on Rwanda’s Citizen Outreach Programme International Populism and far right parties pose a challenge to the EU, expert says | Squawk Box Europe Videos Understanding the investment case for MTN Nigeria Uncategorized Why women in leadership can boost economies by 35% Videos Malawians head to the polls in key election Videos How your business can stay ahead of cybersecurity issues Videos Should you still buy Huawei? International Foreign investors are returning to the Sri Lanka after Easter Sunday attacks | Street Signs Asia Uncategorized Corruption Watch wants Ramaphosa to rid cabinet of corrupt comrades Videos Old Mutual remains positive on SA’s economic growth outlook, here’s why Uncategorized How technology is changing the business landscape in Rwanda International Full interview with billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on Indian election, economy | Capital Connection Uncategorized Africa’s largest economies hold MPC meetings Videos Kenya releases its digital economy blueprint International Adnoc Distribution: Outlook for the future looks strong | Capital Connection Videos What Vodacom’s acquisition of IoT.nxt really means Videos Rwanda seeks to become a knowledge economy Videos Will load shedding cost ANC votes? Videos Nigerian businesses urged to embrace digital disruption to stay competitive International India election exit polls indicate they want continuity: Economist | Capital Connection Latest Posts Malawians head to the polls, analysts expect tight race May 21, 2019 What Google’s decision to cut ties with Huawei means if you... May 20, 2019 Kenyan banks launch app to shakeup lending market for small businesses,... May 20, 2019 Why Zambia is seeking a new investor in Vedanta-controlled copper miner May 20, 2019 Creating a cashless Africa May 20, 2019 Video Focus on Rwanda’s Citizen Outreach Programme May 21, 2019 Populism and far right parties pose a challenge to the EU,... May 21, 2019 Understanding the investment case for MTN Nigeria May 21, 2019 Why women in leadership can boost economies by 35% May 21, 2019 Malawians head to the polls in key election May 21, 2019