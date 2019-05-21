Kenya releases its digital economy blueprint

During the concluded Transform Africa Summit, The President of Kenya, His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta unveiled a blueprint that enables the country to realize a local digital economy under the theme 'A digitally empowered citizenry, living in a digitally enabled society'. CNBC Africa's Fiona Muthoni spoke to Daniel Onyango Obam, Communications Secretary, at the National Communications Secretariat, ICT policy advisor to the Government of Kenya for more. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...