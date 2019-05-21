Nigeria’s May 2019 MPC meeting: Pre-analysis

Nigeria's Monetary Policy Committee is set to announce its considerations today; in a surprise in its last meeting in March, six out of eleven MPC members voted to reduce the benchmark interest by 50 basis points to 13.5% emphasizing on the need to support growth. Joining CNBC Africa for today’s coverage is Bismarck Rewane, CEO, Financial Derivatives; Bayo Omogoroye, Chief Dealer, GT Bank and Roy Daniels, Head of Africa trading desk, at Rand Merchant Bank Johannesburg. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...