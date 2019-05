Understanding the investment case for MTN Nigeria

In its recent report, Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria says MTN Nigeria is entering a new phase of growth, which will be data-driven, noting that an estimated net addition of 13 million mobile subscribers will join the telecom operator between this year to 2024. Gbenga Sholotan, Head of Research and Equity Analyst at RMB Nigeria joins CNBC Africa to discuss the details of the report. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...