Economist Intelligence Unit shares economic outlook for Ghana

The Economist Intelligence Unit says it expects Ghana’s budget deficit to slip beyond 5 per cent in 2020 being an election year adding that the country’s economic growth between this year and 2023 will be driven predominantly by the hydrocarbons sector, with a continued expected ramping up of oil and gas production. Nathan Hayes, Ghana Analyst for Economic Intelligence Unit joins CNBC Africa to unpack the report. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...