SA’s annual inflation rate for April down 0.1% to 4.4%

South African consumer price inflation has dipped by 0.1 per cent in April to 4.4 per cent. The SARB indicator continues to reveal a contracting South African economy. Rising fuel costs lead to higher food prices resulting in strained consumer spending. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss April’s CPI and shares that win and lose is Craig Pheiffer, Chief Investment Strategist, Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management.