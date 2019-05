Sasol’s shares plummet as Lake Charles costs soar

Sasol’s shares have plummeted by over 12 per cent after costs for its Lake Charles chemical plant jumped to more than $12.9 billion. This works out to a 50 per cent increases in expected costs. According to Sasol, at the end of March the project completion was at 96 per cent. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Stephen Cornell, joint CEO of Sasol.