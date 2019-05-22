Understanding the African-China agent proposition

The African-China Agent Proposition looks to help African importers of Chinese Goods scale trade hurdles such as language barriers, payment terms of trade and bridge the trust gap between Chinese suppliers and the African importers. Ralph Deng, GM of Zhenjiang International Trading Supply Chain and Ayodele Ojosipe, Head of Enterprise Banking and Trade Finance at Stanbic IBTC Bank spoke to CNBC Africa on the initiative and what it will mean for Africa-China trade relations.