EAC meet to discuss ways to improve energy access in the region

Different stakeholders and actors in the energy industry across the region came together at the EAC Public Dialogue taking place in Rwanda to discuss private renewable policy and energy efficiency policies and legislation. During the session most stakeholders insisted on the establishing of a compatible energy policy. CNBC Africa’s Zwena Bachoo was on the ground to report and to also find out the importance of having a compatible energy policy in the region. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...