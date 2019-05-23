Rwanda admitted to the OECD Development Centre

Rwanda has been admitted to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Centre as the 55th and 1st member from the East African Community. The OECD Development Centre is an independent platform for knowledge sharing and policy dialogue between Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development member countries and developing economies to allow nations to interact on an equal footing. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Ted Kaberuka, Economic Analyst. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...