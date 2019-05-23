She’s set to become India’s first female unicorn founder – and she’s only in her 20s | CNBC Make It 27-year-old Ankiti Bose is on course to become India's first female unicorn founder with her near-$1 billion fashion start-up Zilingo. ----- Subscri... May 23, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Deutsche Bank falling behind European competitors, expert says | Squawk Box Europe Uncategorized Can Africa lead disruptive innovation in communications? Videos Rwanda admitted to the OECD Development Centre Videos SA Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.75% (Full Speech) Videos Talking Books Ep 67: Gunship over Angola by Steve Joubert Daily Newsletter SEC approves new NSE trading rules Daily Newsletter US-China trade conflict is ‘the new cold war,’ economist says | Squawk Box Europe Videos What to expect from Nigeria’s property market in 2019 Videos What’s driving the global oil markets? Videos NAICOM raises capital base for Nigerian insurers Videos African Rainbow Minerals confident of new dawn in mining Daily Newsletter Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa meets businesses leaders over economic crisis Videos New survey finds that global business leaders value customers’ opinion Uncategorized Intra-African Trade Fair 2018 highlights Daily Newsletter Why Sibanye won’t up Lonmin offer price? Videos Black Business Council urges better access to finance for black businesses International India needs ‘bolder reforms’ after elections, says CEO | Street Signs Asia Videos EAC meet to discuss ways to improve energy access in the region Videos KCB’s digital strategy explained International Huawei’s own operating system could be ready this year, executive says | Street Signs Asia Latest Posts Op-Ed: The Future of Africa’s diaspora is in Africa May 23, 2019 Why Tanzania, China’s $10 billion port project has just stalled May 23, 2019 Nigerian billionaire awarded platinum concession in Zimbabwe May 23, 2019 Anheuser-Busch InBev reveals details of its multi-million dollar Nigerian investment May 23, 2019 Rihanna, Lady Gaga: What money means to them May 22, 2019 Video She’s set to become India’s first female unicorn founder – and... May 23, 2019 Deutsche Bank falling behind European competitors, expert says | Squawk Box... May 23, 2019 Can Africa lead disruptive innovation in communications? May 23, 2019 Rwanda admitted to the OECD Development Centre May 23, 2019 SA Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.75% (Full Speech) May 23, 2019