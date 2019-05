Talking Books Ep 67: Gunship over Angola by Steve Joubert

Many young white South African men were called up to fight in the controversial South African border war which ended in 1990. Many of them were left traumatised against an enforced backdrop of silence. In his book Gunship over Angola, Steve Joubert writes eloquently about his experiences. He speaks to CNBC Africa’s Jill de Villiers in this episode of Talking Books....