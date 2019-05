Iron ore business lifts Afrimat’s FY earnings

Afrimat’s financial results for the year ended 28 February reveal increases in shareholder return with headline earnings per share up almost 30 per cent to 234 cents, the minerals miner also declared a dividend of 62 cents per share. Afrimat improved its debt to equity ratio by more than 11 per cent. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack these results is Andries van Heerden, CEO of Afrimat.