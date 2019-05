SARB leaves rates unchanged at 6.75%

South Africa's Reserve Bank concluded a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee. The central bank has decided to keep lending rates steady at 6.75 per cent. Joining CNBC Africa for more are Isaah Mhlanga, Executive Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments, Tsitsi Hatendi-Matika, Head of Retail Investment Specialist at Absa Wealth and Investment and Tertia Jacobs, Treasury Economist at Investec Corporate and Institutional Banking....