USA fair aims to deepen ties with Nigerian business community

The U.S. Commercial Service's maiden USA Fair is looking to provide an opportunity for U.S. manufacturers, exporters and government agencies to engage with Nigerian businesses. Brent Omdahl, Commercial Counselor of the U.S Department of Commerce, says the fair is an exhibition where Nigerian businesses can meet with American companies to grow partnerships and close deals. He joined CNBC Africa's Esther Awoniyi to discuss the details and more....