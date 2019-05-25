Flipkart co-founder on the future of e-commerce in India | Managing Asia Binny Bansal, co-founder of Flipkart, discusses the implications of tighter e-commerce regulations on the Indian startup scene.... May 25, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daily Newsletter What do shareholders make of Peter Moyo’s suspension? Daily Newsletter Trevor Manuel sheds light on the suspension of Old Mutual CEO Videos YPO survey finds that global business leaders value customers’ opinions Uncategorized Somali Stock Exchange: Challenges and achievements Daily Newsletter What Africa Day means for us – Ara Olumuyiwa Videos CBN sells N360.9bn worth of OMO bills Videos Highlight Special of Africa’s Travel Indaba Videos Lufthansa, Comair sign maintenance deal Uncategorized Recapitalisation of Nigeria’s insurance industry: What to expect Videos Competition Commission: New competition law good for small business Uncategorized Accelerating Africa’s human capital development Uncategorized How public and private sector collaboration can help solve social issues Daily Newsletter Choppies’ suspended CEO to fight back Videos Why markets think Moyo’s suspension is not a big deal Videos Old Mutual CEO suspended, shares slide International Full speech: British PM Theresa May announces her resignation on June 7th | Street Signs Europe International Can’t see Theresa May lasting for more than a couple of weeks: Academic | Capital Connection Uncategorized Tracking Nigeria’s measures to end gas flaring Videos USA fair aims to deepen ties with Nigerian business community Videos Nigerian President issues 2 weeks ultimatum to clear Apapa gridlock Latest Posts Eskom CEO quits May 24, 2019 Why Old Mutual’s CEO was suspended May 24, 2019 Op-Ed: The Future of Africa’s diaspora is in Africa May 23, 2019 Why Tanzania, China’s $10 billion port project has just stalled May 23, 2019 Nigerian billionaire awarded platinum concession in Zimbabwe May 23, 2019 Video Flipkart co-founder on the future of e-commerce in India | Managing... May 25, 2019 What do shareholders make of Peter Moyo’s suspension? May 24, 2019 Trevor Manuel sheds light on the suspension of Old Mutual CEO May 24, 2019 YPO survey finds that global business leaders value customers’ opinions May 24, 2019 Somali Stock Exchange: Challenges and achievements May 24, 2019