Centrist bloc loses majority in fragmented EU Parliament | Squawk Box Europe EU parliamentary elections have drawn to a close. CNBC's Silvia Amaro reports on the results from Brussels.... May 27, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos What are the investment themes for 2019? International Merkel’s party finishes top in EU elections, but share of vote falls | Squawk Box Europe Videos Water Access Rwanda’s quest to provide clean water Videos Barclays Kenya commits to Uhuru’s ‘Big Four’ agenda Videos YPO survey finds that global business leaders value customers’ opinions Uncategorized Iraj Abedian on who should be in Ramaphosa’s cabinet International Japanese companies are making investments in US, Japan’s PM says | Squawk Box Europe International UK leadership contest set to begin after PM May announces resignation | Capital Connection Uncategorized Assessing President Buhari’s first term in office Videos Nigerian transport start up Gokada raises $5.3mn, eyes expansion International EU elections: Lega projected to take largest share of Italian vote | Squawk Box Europe Videos How do European elections work? | CNBC Explains International The rise of Flipkart | Managing Asia International Flipkart co-founder on the future of e-commerce in India | Managing Asia Daily Newsletter What do shareholders make of Peter Moyo’s suspension? Daily Newsletter Trevor Manuel sheds light on the suspension of Old Mutual CEO Videos Somali Stock Exchange: Challenges and achievements Daily Newsletter What Africa Day means for us – Ara Olumuyiwa Videos CBN sells N360.9bn worth of OMO bills Videos Highlight Special of Africa’s Travel Indaba LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Eskom CEO quits May 24, 2019 Why Old Mutual’s CEO was suspended May 24, 2019 Op-Ed: The Future of Africa’s diaspora is in Africa May 23, 2019 Why Tanzania, China’s $10 billion port project has just stalled May 23, 2019 Nigerian billionaire awarded platinum concession in Zimbabwe May 23, 2019 Video What are the investment themes for 2019? May 27, 2019 Merkel’s party finishes top in EU elections, but share of vote... May 27, 2019 Water Access Rwanda’s quest to provide clean water May 27, 2019 Barclays Kenya commits to Uhuru’s ‘Big Four’ agenda May 27, 2019 YPO survey finds that global business leaders value customers’ opinions May 27, 2019