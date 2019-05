Ghana’s MPC keeps rate at 16%

Ghana’s Monetary Policy Committee has retained its benchmark interest rates at 16 percent. Meanwhile, data from the Bank of Ghana revealed that the country’s total debt increased by 21.4 billion cedis in the first quarter of the year. Derrick Mensah, Portfolio Manager at IC Asset Managers, joins CNBC Africa from Ghana to discuss these stories. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...