Jan Van Der Putten on 100 years of Hilton in Africa

After accidentally buying a hotel instead of a bank in 1919, Conrad N. Hilton opened world’s first global hospitality company. The Hilton Group has since been a giant in the tourism industry across the world. How has its African footprint sustained growing economies closer to home? Joining CNBC Africa for more is Jan Van Der Putten, Area Vice President for Hilton Africa and Indian Oceans.