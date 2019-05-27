MTN Nigeria shares drop as EFCC investigates listing

MTN Nigeria shares are down 7 per cent after the telecoms firm confirmed that it received a letter from Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission requesting information and documentation relating to the listing of its shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange by way of Introduction. Chinedu Anozia, CEO of AUX Capital joins CNBC Africa to discuss this story and other headlines around Nigeria’s equities market. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...