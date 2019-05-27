Telkom FY earnings rise 22%, share price up

Telkom, South Africa’s semi privatised telecoms giant has investors buying more shares following its financial full year results. The company have committed more than R3 billion to expand its network reach. Despite growth in capital the company faces the challenge of fast pace technology changes yet was able secure 109 per cent more subscribers in the last year. Shareholders earnings have are also up with HEPS at 722 cents, a 22 per cent increase and dividends declared of 362 cents increasing by 2 per cent per cent from the previous period. CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters spoke to Sipho Maseko, CEO of Telkom, about the possibility of unbundling its property business.