Uganda – Rwanda relations set to get worse

Two months ago, the Uganda-Rwanda relationship caught the attention of the mainstream media as Rwanda made move to close the busiest trade border post with Uganda at Gatuna accusing the neighbour in the north of abducting Rwandans and supporting rebel group whose aim is to destabilize Kigali. Today, the two countries are back in the news with more cases of abductions and shootings. For more CNBC Africa is joined by NBS Reporter Canary Mugume.