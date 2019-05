An African fintech payments giant is born

On the day of giants being born in Africa a new amalgamation took in its breath today. South Africa’s largest independent payments and merchant acquiring solutions platform, Crossfin Transaction Services has just been born. Its goal is to accelerate the migration of South African consumers to a cashless and financially inclusive society. Paul Kent, Managing Director at Sureswipe and Dean Sparrow, CEO and Co-Founder at Crossfin join CNBC Africa for more.