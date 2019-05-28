Cartrack slashes dividend to invest in growth

Cartrack reported strong financial results thanks to 28 per cent increase in subscriptions. The car safety provider has distributed earnings in the form of a 12 cents dividend and headline earning per share amounting to 116 cents which is 15 per cent increase since the previous period. Car track has welcomed Harry Louw as the CEO of the South African region; the company are expecting continued growth in subscribers and revenue in the coming year. Global CEO of Cartrack, Zak Calisto joins CNBC Africa to unpack the numbers.