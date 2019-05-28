How businesses, influencers make money from YouTube

YouTube grabs the attention of many millennials and younger kids with instant and interactive videos of almost anything you could think of. However, YouTube has also become a form of income to many ambitious and creative individuals and if used correctly a way to boost business growth. We take a look at the world of Multi-Channel Networks which acts as a service provider for YouTube channels creating content programming, video editing and even sales. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Danilo Acquisto, CEO of Special Effects Media.