Talking Books Ep 69: Christo Wiese: Risk and Riches by TJ Strydom

Over the course of 50 years, Christo Wiese took calculated risks which made him one of South Africa’s most successful businessmen and the richest man in the country. Then he encountered Steinhoff. Business journalist TJ Strydom joins CNBC Africa’s Jill de Villiers in the studio to talk about his book Christo Wiese: Risk and Riches....