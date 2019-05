Cyber crime on the rise in Rwanda

Rwanda Investigation Bureau revealed that crimes related to cyber fraud led to economic losses $6.6 million last year. They further revealed that at least 113 cases of cyber-crimes of which 64 were committed in the City of Kigali were recorded in 2018 leaving many people counting losses. AthanTashobya, Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...