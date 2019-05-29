Decision time for Ramaphosa: Who will be appointed to SA’s next cabinet?

This is a crucial week for the flagging South African economy. Newly elected president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to name his cabinet, the key people charged with driving the economy towards growth to ease unemployment and stave off the threat of downgrades by the ratings agencies later in the year. Economists and experts have been talking all week to CNBC Africa about who should be in cabinet and what shape economic policy should take. CNBC Africa reporter’s Karabo Letlhatlha and Yolanda Mabanga share more insight....