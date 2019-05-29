G20 meeting won’t be a place for actual agreement between US-China: Strategist | Capital Connection Investors need to be now looking outside the U.S. and China, says Hannah Anderson, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.... May 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos Cyber crime on the rise in Rwanda International Tough to find value in the UK stock market, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe International Lots of attractive opportunities around European banks, strategist says | Street Signs Europe International Vestager the right person for top EU job, politician says | Squawk Box Europe Videos The business of film-making in South Africa Videos Outlook of Eskom’s downfall Videos Decision time for Ramaphosa: Who will be appointed to SA’s next cabinet? Videos Vukile Property Fund CEO: Why we remain bullish on Spain Videos How the shared value model can elevate both community and industry International Huawei asks US court to throw out federal ban | Capital Connection Uncategorized Bank of Kigali unveils new platform to bridge gap in Rwanda’s agriculture sector Videos Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk on planned listing of internet assets Uncategorized Boosting SMEs via capital market financing International EU leaders start search to fill Brussels’ top job | Capital Connection Uncategorized Solutions for Africa’s capital market issues Videos Africa’s place in the evolving trade landscape International Greece’s priority is to grow economy, opposition leader says | Squawk Box Europe International US blacklisting Huawei is a ‘dangerous move,’ executive says | Street Signs Asia Daily Newsletter Central bank chief on why Russia’s economy is set to grow | CNBC Conversation Daily Newsletter Russian Central Bank boss on risk of global recession | CNBC Conversation LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts African born-billionaire Elon Musk’s 6 productivity rules, including walk out of... May 29, 2019 Room for Kenya to borrow has shrunk, it needs to fix... May 29, 2019 Op-Ed: Why Africa urgently needs to save its languages from extinction May 27, 2019 CAC International Bank calls EXX Africa allegations: ‘Completely Untrue and Absolutely... May 27, 2019 Eskom CEO quits May 24, 2019 Video Cyber crime on the rise in Rwanda May 29, 2019 Tough to find value in the UK stock market, strategist says... May 29, 2019 Lots of attractive opportunities around European banks, strategist says | Street... May 29, 2019 Vestager the right person for top EU job, politician says |... May 29, 2019 The business of film-making in South Africa May 29, 2019