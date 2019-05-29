Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk on planned listing of internet assets

Naspers plans to float its consumer internet businesses with assets valued at more than 100 billion euros on the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam on July 17. Naspers will retain a 73 per cent stake in the new company, which will hold assets including Naspers’ 31.2 per cent stake in China’s Tencent, as well as its OLX classified businesses in India and Brazil and its U.S. business, Letgo. Naspers shareholders will receive shares representing 27 per cent of the new company when it lists, Naspers said in a statement. Naspers CEO, Bob van Dijk shares more details.