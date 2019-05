Outlook of Eskom’s downfall

With just a mere 3 days until Phakamani Hadebe steps down from office as Eskom CEO, we look at the lessons that can be learned from the failing parastatals downfall. As well as the burning question of who will assume the position of CEO of the struggling stated owned entity. Professor Makgopa Tshehla from the Unisa Graduate School of Business Leadership joins CNBC Africa for more.