Vukile Property Fund CEO: Why we remain bullish on Spain

Vukile Property Fund reported a good year as it successfully expanded its property footprint across Southern Africa and Spain. The property retailer’s investments are valued at more than R30 billion, net asset value per share is up almost 1 per cent to 2026 cps. Vukile Property Fund has managed to maintain its solid credit record by diversifying its debt to reduce financial risk although the company debt for the period increased R13.2 billion. Vukile Property Fund CEO, Laurence Rapp joins CNBC Africa for more.