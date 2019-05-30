Life Healthcare in need of resuscitation following earnings decline

Life Healthcare has reported that tough economic conditions contributed to the slow interim performance. The healthcare provider reported an almost 50 per cent lower headline earnings per share which has been attributed to the mark-to-market loss of R256 million on the max foreign exchange option contracts. The group remains positive about its expansion plans of its radiology product through life molecular imaging. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the results is Shrey Viranna, CEO, Life Healthcare Group.