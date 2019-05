Motsepe enters life insurance business through African Rainbow Life

A new life insurance company is entering the South African financial services space. African Rainbow Life, owned in part by Sanlam, African Rainbow Capital and Siyakhula Consortium, is offering the middle and lower income market opportunities to create wealth through life cover, savings, investments and retirement annuities. CEO Bongani Madikiza spoke to CNBC Africa’s Kopano Gumbi.