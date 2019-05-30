South Africa’s Poultry Association pushes for tariff hike on chicken imports

South Africa's Poultry Association wants the International Trade Administration Commission to place added import duties on chicken products. If granted, you and I could expect to see a rise of up to 32 per cent in the price of chicken cuts. But is SAPA’s application for an increase valid? Joining CNBC Africa to unpack this is Dr Ziyanda Majokweni-Qwalela from the South African Poultry Association and Francois Baird, Founder of the FairPlay Movement....