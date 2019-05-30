Stefanutti Stocks CEO Willie Meyburgh on Zambian, Nigerian debt & outlook for construction

Stefanutti Stocks reported a tough financial year with headline earnings per share reported at a loss of more than 70 cents per share. The construction group struggled with the economic climate in the country as its current liabilities exceeded its current assets by more than R300 million. The company remains positive about the upcoming year with an order book of R11.5 billion. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the company’s financial performance is Willie Meyburgh, CEO, Stefanutti Stocks....