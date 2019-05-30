This firm helps to simplify legal jargon for businesses in Tanzania

Legal jargon and policy language can sometimes be difficult for anyone to understand, combine that with ever changing labour laws and you or your HR department could be making costly mistakes. Now Broadband Solutions thinks they have a tool that can help everyone from entrepreneurs to HR and Legal advisors keep up with developments in the Tanzanian labour laws. For more CNBC Africa is joined from Dar es Salaam by Founder of the company, Kamanga Kapinga.