How climate change is transforming the way SA companies do business

A topic that is receiving much attention globally and now locally at annual general meetings is assessing the risk of climate change by big businesses. The first climate-risk related resolution was tabled at Standard Bank’s annual general meeting; however 61 per cent of shareholders have voted against it. This is not the first South African giant to disagree, as Sasol and Allan Gray have not accepted it in the past as well. Tracey Davies, Executive Director of Just Share and Kathleen Satchwell a retired judge and trustee of the RAITH Foundation join CNBC Africa for more.