How Rwanda is tackling depression, PTSD

According to Partners in Health, one in every four Rwandans suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and nearly one in every six adults suffers from depression. In this discussion we seek to understand how Rwanda a country that has seen tremendous growth in the past 25 years can benefit on counselling and training services for the better health of the households and business. Managing Director and Certified Professional Counsellor at the Lighthouse Counselling and Training Centre, Kelly Johnson Gahaya joins CNBC Africa for more.