Sonia Cheng, CEO of Rosewood Hotel Group | The Brave Ones

The Brave Ones – In collaboration with Credit Suisse: Sonia Cheng left a career in finance to run a hotel group despite knowing nothing about the hospitality industry. Jumping in feet first meant she had to create her vision as she learned. Now the Rosewood Hotel Group is thriving - doubling its property portfolio since Cheng took the helm. #TheBraveOnes...