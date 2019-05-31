The imaging of Africa and forging intra-African solidarity for Africa’s people

Keeping up with Africa month, the Department of Arts and Culture hosts a series of events to celebrate Africa Day. Join CNBC Africa for a panel debate at the Ditsong Museum in Pretoria, as panellists will focus on the imaging of Africa and forging intra-African solidarity for Africa’s people. Panellists will look at African solidarity in the midst of disasters and stress the importance of African unity in building the economy, society and culture of the continent as a whole....