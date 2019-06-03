Chris Yelland on PIC’s investment in Eskom

South Africa’s Public Servants Association is raising concerns over the PIC’s investment in Eskom. The power utility’s growing debt levels is a risky investment and the PIC may not be in the position to hedge the hazard. Eskom’s supply of electricity has stabilised since the beginning of the year, however its troubles are far from over. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the business of Eskom is Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and Managing Director at EE Publisher.