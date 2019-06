Nigeria’s SEC sets up interim management team for Oando

Oando’s shares are down 9.5 per cent today. This comes as Nigeria's Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it has set up an interim management team to oversee the company and conduct an Extraordinary General meeting to appoint new directors before the 1st of July. Baba Ibrahim, Managing Director of Mainstreet Securities joins CNBC Africa to discuss this and other stories impacting Nigeria's equities market.