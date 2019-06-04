Where to next for billionaire Christo Wiese after share deal is blocked

Shoprite has terminated an agreement to buy back deferred shares that are held by its chairman Christo Wiese; this comes after Shoprite failed to garner enough support from its shareholders. The share buy-back deal would have limited the company’s founder Dr Wiese’s, voting rights which currently accounts for 32.2 per cent. Shoprite’s Chairman, Dr Christo Wiese and Wayne Mccurrie from Wealth and Investments at FNB join CNBC Africa for more.