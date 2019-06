Britain, France remembers D-Day

The eye of the world was on Europe this morning as it paused to remember the hundreds of thousands of men and women who fought on the beaches of Normandy in the biggest invasion in history. More than 150,000 allied soldiers – including many Africans and Indians – landed on the beaches to usher in the end of World War Two just under a year later in May 1945. It was an emotional ceremony with British Prime Minister Teresa May and French Premier Emmanuel Macron.