Designers look to impress at Rwanda Fashion Week

Just ahead of the 4th edition of the main event of Rwanda Fashion Week, hosted by a group of Rwandan fashion houses, dubbed, 'Collective Rwanda', we'll be taking a look at the state of the fashion industry in the country and in the continent. Pierra Ntayobmya of Haute Baso and Adebayo Oke-Lawal of Orange Couture join CNBC Africa for more....