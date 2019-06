Nedcomoaks’ Kennedy Okonkwo on Nigeria should address its housing challenge

The World Bank says Nigeria's housing deficit continues to grow by about 20 percent per year, and the country will need at least 700,000 housing units per year to keep up with the growing population and urban migration. Kennedy Okonkwo, Founder and CEO of Nedcomoaks joins CNBC Africa to explore ways Nigeria can tackle its affordable housing challenge.